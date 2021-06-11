Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.73. Opsens shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 15,890 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPSSF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Opsens from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Opsens from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

