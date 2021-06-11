Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $82.30 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company has a market cap of $237.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

