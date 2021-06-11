O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY opened at $527.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.65 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

