Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Albert Erani Sells 150,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Albert Erani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Albert Erani sold 94,612 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,527,037.68.

On Friday, June 4th, Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ORGO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.