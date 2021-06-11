Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

