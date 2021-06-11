OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Sells $2,400,750.00 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

