Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.38. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.