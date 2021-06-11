Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $98.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens Corning (OC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.