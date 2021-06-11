Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Insider Deon Louw Sells 150,000 Shares

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) insider Deon Louw sold 150,000 shares of Pan African Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 381 ($4.98), for a total value of £571,500 ($746,668.41).

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 19.94 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.99. Pan African Resources PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 15.21 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 28.15 ($0.37). The firm has a market cap of £384.51 million and a PE ratio of 8.67.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 27 ($0.35) target price for the company.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

