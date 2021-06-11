Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50.

About Pan Pacific International

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

