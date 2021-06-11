Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS DQJCY opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50.
About Pan Pacific International
