Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 347,204 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,712.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $70,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $649,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,707. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $118.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

