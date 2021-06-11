Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $124,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

