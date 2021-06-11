Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 231,273 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 231,273 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $98,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,325,000. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 227,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,520,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $234.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,625,912. The stock has a market cap of $457.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.07. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

