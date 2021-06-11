Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $16.41. Approximately 673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 434,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $997.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The company had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

