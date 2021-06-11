Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Down 4%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.49. Approximately 4,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 459,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $492.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Woodrow sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $166,665.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 491,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,186.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,107 shares of company stock worth $573,338. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.