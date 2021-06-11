Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38). Approximately 1,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 24,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181 ($2.36).

In other Parsley Box Group news, insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl bought 30,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

About Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals in the United Kingdom. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

