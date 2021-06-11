Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.71 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of PRTY opened at $9.95 on Friday. Party City Holdco has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 3.96.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

