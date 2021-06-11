Paul Say Buys 8,000 Shares of Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) Stock

Cedar Woods Properties Limited (ASX:CWP) insider Paul Say acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.67 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of A$53,360.00 ($38,114.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58.

About Cedar Woods Properties

Cedar Woods Properties Limited engages in property investment and development activities in Australia. It is involved in the urban land subdivision and development of residential, commercial, and retail projects in Western Australia, South Australia, Victoria, and Queensland. The company's property portfolio also includes medium and high-density apartments, townhouses, and office developments.

