Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $371.47 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a positive rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Paysafe Group HPaysafe Groupoldings Limited offers payment processing, payment gateway, payment wallet, and related merchant services. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited was formerly known as PI UK Holdco I Ltd and changed its name to Paysafe Group Holdings Limited in May 2018. The company was incorporated 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.