Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$39.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by CIBC to C$39.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PPL. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.53.

PPL opened at C$39.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.02. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.23.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.4999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

