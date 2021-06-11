Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennon Group currently has an average rating of Hold.

PEGRY stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.52.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

