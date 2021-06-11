Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.53 billion-3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.07.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

