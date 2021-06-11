Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $81.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

PNR opened at $67.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pentair by 39.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pentair by 44,040.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

