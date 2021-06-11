Peter Edward Espig Acquires 82,000 Shares of Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) Stock

Nicola Mining Inc. (CVE:NIM) Director Peter Edward Espig acquired 82,000 shares of Nicola Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,618,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,250,343.77.

Peter Edward Espig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicola Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Edward Espig acquired 18,000 shares of Nicola Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$2,520.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Peter Edward Espig acquired 20,000 shares of Nicola Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Shares of CVE NIM traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.14. The company had a trading volume of 459,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,295.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14. Nicola Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$37.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

Nicola Mining Inc, a junior exploration and custom milling company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Treasure Mountain project comprising 30 mineral claims covering 2,178 hectares, and 1 mineral lease covering an area of 335 hectares located to the northeast of Hope, British Columbia; and the New Craigmont project consisting of 21 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 10,913 hectares, and 10 mineral leases covering an area of approximately 347 hectares located in the Merritt, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nicola Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicola Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.