Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 4,261.7% in May

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,200 shares, an increase of 4,261.7% from the May 13th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,886,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. The company mines and extracts oil from tar sands. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 1,229.82 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 833.03 and 478.91 acres, respectively, held under the State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

