Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 4,261.7% in May

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,413,200 shares, an increase of 4,261.7% from the May 13th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.14. 2,886,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,913. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07. Petroteq Energy has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Petroteq Energy Company Profile
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.