Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of PM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,993. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.