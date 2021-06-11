Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. Philip Morris International also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.92.

PM traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $98.29. 62,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,993. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

