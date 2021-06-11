Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 724.20 ($9.46). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 714.40 ($9.33), with a volume of 1,402,358 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Phoenix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,183.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

