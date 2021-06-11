Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-43.32 million.

Shares of FENG stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,743. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.