Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $62.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.96.

NYSE PHR opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $2,964,674.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $3,836,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

