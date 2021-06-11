PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $216,107.00

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market cap of $10.17 million and approximately $216,107.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00058173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00772561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00085282 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.