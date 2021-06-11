Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $927,810.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,781,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,635,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,229 shares of company stock valued at $170,177,772.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

SNAP opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of -97.86 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

