Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 60.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $112.91 and a 1 year high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

