Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $403,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 257,924 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10,051.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,559,000 after purchasing an additional 181,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.57. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.44 and a 1 year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

