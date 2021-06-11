Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock valued at $632,050,379. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $942.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.72.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

