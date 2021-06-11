Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $708,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $304.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.05. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

