Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

