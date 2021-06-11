Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,105,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,215,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.74 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

