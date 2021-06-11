Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,975. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after acquiring an additional 107,698 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after acquiring an additional 398,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

