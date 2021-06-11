Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176 over the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 149,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 120,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

