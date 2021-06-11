Playtika (PLTK) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Playtika (NASDAQ: PLTK) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Playtika to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika N/A N/A N/A Playtika Competitors -26.00% -1,924.54% -9.26%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Playtika and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82 Playtika Competitors 613 2954 4474 87 2.50

Playtika currently has a consensus price target of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 45.50%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Playtika’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Playtika and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.37 billion $92.10 million 107.00 Playtika Competitors $1.10 billion $3.57 million 20.84

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Playtika is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Playtika beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

