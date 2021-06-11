Polkalokr Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $182,649.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00168192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00196879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01158685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.56 or 0.99668130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,168 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

