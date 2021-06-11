Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) traded down 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54. 572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POYYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

