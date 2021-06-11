PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post sales of $258.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $255.57 million and the highest is $262.08 million. PRA Group reported sales of $271.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $979.59 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. PRA Group’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 102,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.