PressOne Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $7.39 million and $838.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00021039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.95 or 0.00762194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00084571 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne (PRS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . The official website for PressOne is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.