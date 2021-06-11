Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison Sells 1,525 Shares

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total value of $249,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 104,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,080,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

