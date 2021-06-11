Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

In other news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $137,819.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,472. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. 14,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,213. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

