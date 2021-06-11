Princeton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $237,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UIS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 6,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 20.90%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

