Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 66 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,499.87. 53,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,523.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,449.71, for a total transaction of $171,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock valued at $132,704,290. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

