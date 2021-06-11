Princeton Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,081,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.07. 348,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,824,115. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.